Taapsee Pannu says ‘Looop Lapeta’ is not as radical as ‘Run Lola Run’

Taapsee Pannu will be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited Looop Lapeta, the Hindi adaptation of Run Lola Run, when the coronavirus situation improves and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Speaking to a leading daily, the Pink actress said that the film will not be an exact copy of the German classic as it needs to do justice to the Indian sensitivities. She revealed that the attempted retelling will not be as ‘radical’ as the original movie and added that the humour will be situational/dry.

Talking about the story, she said that are several flashback scenes in the flick but her look will more or less remain the same throughout Looop Lapeta.

Rola Lola Run, which hit screens in 1998, featured Franka Potente in the titlar role and revolved around a woman who is forced to collect big money in 20 minutes to save her lover’s life. The film was Germany’s entry to the Oscars but did not make the cut. The supporting cast included Moritz Bleibtreu, Nina Petri and Armin Rohde. Many feel that the Hindi version has the potential to make a similar impact.

Coming back to Taapsee, she is going through a terrific phase on the work front. Last year, she impressed a section of the audience with her performances in Saand Ki Aankh, Badla and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Over. She was last seen in the hard-hitting Thappad that revolved around what happens when a man slaps his wife during a party. The film, which hit screens in February, received rave reviews from all corners and exceeded expectations at the box office.

Taapsee currently has several movies in her kitty including the much-hyped Haseen Dilruba that stars Vikrant Massey in the lead. The film has piqued the curiosity with its shocking poster and this might help it take a good start at the box office. She will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.