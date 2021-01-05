Tanya Roberts still alive, representative says

Tanya Roberts still alive, representative now says, after claiming she had died

Tanya Roberts arrives at the 18th Annual Night Of 100 Stars Gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Credit: AFP Photo

Actor Tanya Roberts, best known for James Bond movie "A View to a Kill" and TV series "That '70s Show", was mistakenly announced as dead late Sunday night, her representative Mike Pingle said a day after he confirmed her demise to multiple outlets.

Pingle told The Hollywood Reporter that although her partner, Lance O'Brien, originally thought she had died, the hospital called Monday morning to report she was still alive.

Pingel, however, said Roberts, 65, remains in the ICU of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here and her condition is still "not looking good".

"I did get confirmation (of her death), but that was from a very distraught person (O'Brien).

"And so yes, this morning at 10 am ... the hospital did call to say that she was still alive but it's not looking good. We will hopefully have information (soon). It's upsetting," the representative added.

During a video interview on Monday, Inside Edition captured O'Brien receiving a call telling him that Roberts had not passed.

"The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team," he told Inside Edition.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center would neither confirm nor deny any information due to "patient privacy laws". The LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said that Roberts is not a case in their department.

On Sunday, Pingel said Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, then was admitted to the hospital.

The Hollywood Reporter was unable to speak with O'Brien.

