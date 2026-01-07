<p>Bengaluru: In a significant effort for pedestrian rights and civic aesthetics, a group of 20 young volunteers from Beyond 8 school, Koramangala, completed the finale of 'Kartavyam 2025-26' on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Partnering with the citizen group The Ugly Indian (TUI) and the GBA Shivajinagar division, the students transformed a critical stretch of St John’s Church Road.</p>.<p>The initiative focused on an arterial road connecting Ulsoor Lake to the Cantonment area, a high-traffic zone bordering army land.</p>.<p>Over two hours, the teenagers repaired footpaths, removed illegal posters and painted walls using TUI’s signature "poster repellent" designs. To enhance the greenery, red soil was added to the designated footpath seats.</p>