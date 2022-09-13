'Ted Lasso' named best comedy series at the Emmys

With the win, 'Ted Lasso' becomes a two-time winner in the category

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2022, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 08:38 ist
US actor Jason Sudeikis (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso' at the 74th Emmy Awards, September 12, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso was named the best comedy series at the Emmy awards, becoming a two-time winner in the category.

The show, which follows an optimistic but stubborn football coach, had also won the best comedy series award at the Emmys last year.

More to follow...

