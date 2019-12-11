Thanos creator feeling 'violated' after Trump campaign

Jim Starlin, the creator of popular Marvel Comics character Thanos, has taken an offence to Donald Trump's reelection campaign group's new video, depicting the US President as the supervillain.

The Twitter account TrumpWarRoom posted the short clip that shows Trump as Thanos and armed with Infinity Gauntlet, he snaps away all the Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The video was posted in response to impeachment proceedings against Trump.

"House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is inevitable," read the caption, referring to the final dialogue from the supervillain from "Avengers: Endgame".

Starlin, the brain behind Thanos who was first introduced in the comic book "The Invincible Iron Man" in 1973, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that he felt "violated" after watching the video.

"After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer," Starlin said.

"How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end," he added.

The Democrats have charged President Trump with two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by pressing his Ukraine counterpart for help in attacking his rivals in the 2020 election, making him only the third president in American history to face the ignominy.

In summer blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" and its 2018 predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War", Thanos was portrayed by actor Josh Brolin.