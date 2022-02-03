The idea is to create a safe space for artists, normalise intimacy: Director Shakun Batra on 'Gehraiyaan'

Director Shakun Batra's upcoming movie Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, has become the talk of the town as it deals with infidelity and features bold romantic sequences. The team roped in Dar Gai to serve as the 'intimacy director', which isn't common practice in Bollywood. Speaking to DH, the Kapoor and Sons director says that the decision was taken to 'normalise' reel intimacy and ensure that everyone felt comfortable on the sets. He adds that Gehraiyaan is his attempt at exploring the complex side of relationships.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

How did Gehraiyaan happen?

The idea always starts as a half-baked thought. The process of writing this film was not too different from the usual. I wanted to explore infidelity. I collaborated with my team and got feedback. I am truly happy about where we have arrived.

What is about reel infidelity that appeals to you as a storyteller?

The idea of romance has been oversimplified over the years in the film industry. We have had stories like Lamhe and Devdas but on the whole, the thing is oversimplified. I missed that space and such stories that highlight the messy side of relationships.

Gehraiyaan has an intimacy director

The whole conversation around this suggests that we went out to do something bolder but that is hardly the case. The idea is to create a safe space for actors and respect boundaries. We want to normalise the intimacy aspect and highlight that hiring an intimacy director is as normal as roping in a choreographer.

How was the experience of collaborating with Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday?

We had a great time as a team. All of them have individual strengths. Deepika brings a great deal of discipline and stardom. Siddhanth has great control over his craft even at such an early stage of his career. Ananya has stepped into such a character and not tried to play it safe. Dhairya is new but fans will be surprised to see him in Gehraiyaan.

What is your take on the film releasing on OTT?

I am ecstatic about an OTT release. There is an audience for such films in this space. Gehraiyaan is not an Avengers (that needs a big-screen experience). The narrative can move you in a personal space also.

Any plans for a sequel?

Well, we haven't thought about this as of now.