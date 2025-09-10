Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court fumes over 'piecemeal' examination of rape survivor by trial court

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said the trial court and the CBI, the prosecuting agency in the case, owed an explanation.
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 11:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 September 2025, 11:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtCrime Against Women

Follow us on :

Follow Us