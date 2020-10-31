The pain was consistent: Justin Bieber opens up on being 'suicidal'

Pop star Justin Bieber has revealed that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past.

The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in his latest YouTube Originals documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

"There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.

"I was just suffering, right? So, I'm just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this," Bieber said in the documentary, which released on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer said his faith gave him the "overwhelming confidence" to recover.

"I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff," he added.

Bieber also urged his fans to seek help if they ever feel "lonely".

"I just would encourage people, like, 'Hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.' There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Post the release of the documentary, he also took to Twitter to give his fans an update about his mental health.

"The last 8 months have been a time for growth. Happy and healthy," he tweeted.