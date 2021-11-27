'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected many times: Salman Khan

The song 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' was rejected by several big music labels: Salman Khan

The song was ultimately used in 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 27 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 19:52 ist
Actor Salman Khan. Credit: IANS Photo

 Bollywood star Salman Khan has revealed how the song Oh Oh Jane Jaana was rejected several times before he decided to use it in his movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Salman mentioned: "I had this song on a CD for almost 6 years and was rejected by many big music companies at that point in time. I loved the song so much that I decided to use it for my upcoming film of that time Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and told Sohail that we should use this song for our movie."

The 'Antim' actor Salman appeared as a special guest along with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. During the episode he saw contestants Snighdajit Bhowmik and Aravind Nair perform on popular tracks Pehla Pehla Pyar Hain and Oh Oh Jane Jaana. After looking at their performance, he got nostalgic and shared an anecdote about his song Oh Oh Jane Jaana.

He further added on shooting the song shirtless. "We were shooting in Madh Island at that time for this song, and our dress designer was Vikram Phadnis. I had gained muscle at that time and the shirt that he had designed for me was fitting like a blouse on me. We had to send it back to get it fixed but it was taking a lot of time, that's when I asked Sohail if we should shoot this song without a shirt. Sohail wasn't very sure but then when we saw it on the monitor, he said 'let's do it' and that's how I shot for this song shirtless," he concluded.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Salman Khan
Bollywood film
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

Delving into NASA's mission to displace an asteroid

Delving into NASA's mission to displace an asteroid

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

 