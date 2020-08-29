The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Donald Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

  • Aug 29 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 12:13 ist
The Simpsons. Credit: Twitter/@TheSimpsons

What Nostradamus was to the people of the 16th century, The Simpsons is to the Millennials.

From predicting Donald Trump’s office as the US president, the Ebola and coronavirus outbreak to even giving out Game of Thrones spoiler predictions, The Simpsons is no doubt one of the most popular animated TV shows in history.

So, with the US presidential elections knocking at the door, social media has been flooding with one particular photo that looks straight out of a The Simpsons' episode. The photo illustrates an animated Trump lying in a casket with speculations and posts about Donald Trump passing away on August 27 doing rounds on the social media platforms.

Quite evidently, Twitter has gone bananas over it.

 

The catch? The picture is morphed.

So, to put all speculation to bed, an New York Times journalist, Taylor Lorenz, took to Twitter to explain what happened.

 

In June this year, a TikTok content creator put out a satirical video on conspiracy theories and indicated that something significant was supposed to happen on August 27. Even though the video had no mention of Donald Trump or his death, netizens took it to themselves to connect two completely unrelated pieces of content.

Several fans of the animated series had, however, pointed out that the picture was morphed and The Simpsons made no such prediction or aired any such episode.

Besides, this is definitely not the first time in that a viral theory has been linked with the show. Recently, The Simpsons was though to have predicted Hanks testing Covid-19 positive and the images of an animated Tom Hanks did rounds in social media like hotcakes. Unfortunately, to the netizens' dismay, it was a hoax too. 

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Twitter is still flooding with emotions regarding the prediction. Here's what people are saying:
 

 

 

 

 

