Thrilled with the response to 'Modern Love' trailer: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ajeeb Daastaans star Fatima Sana Shaikh has portrayed a very cool and funky girl in the anthology Modern Love.
She is happy with the responses she is getting post the release of the trailers of the anthology and her upcoming movie,Thar
She says: "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' is sweet and encouraging."
"My character in 'Modern Love' is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can't wait to see the response from the audience now," she adds.
Other than Modern Love, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thar and Sam Bahadur.
