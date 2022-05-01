Sana Shaikh on response to 'Modern Love' trailer

Thrilled with the response to 'Modern Love' trailer: Fatima Sana Shaikh

The star plays a cool girl in 'Modern Love'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 20:00 ist
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Credit: IANS Photo/Nitin Lawate

 Ajeeb Daastaans star Fatima Sana Shaikh has portrayed a very cool and funky girl in the anthology Modern Love.

She is happy with the responses she is getting post the release of the trailers of the anthology and her upcoming movie,Thar

She says: "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' is sweet and encouraging."

"My character in 'Modern Love' is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can't wait to see the response from the audience now," she adds.

Other than Modern Love, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Thar and Sam Bahadur.

Fatima Sana Shaikh
bollywood
Entertainment News

