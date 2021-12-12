'Titane' was the hardest script of my career: Palme d'Or winner Julia Ducournau

Julia Ducournau, who bagged the Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival for her second film Titane has termed it the hardest script she has worked on.

Although she's quick to admit that she's still at an early stage in her career.

"I think that it is the hardest script I've ever had to write, although I'm very young in my career. But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that 'Raw' (her directorial debut) had found its success," the French filmmaker told Variety.

She also spoke about the void that she struggled with after the release of Raw having given her everything to her first film, "When it's your first feature, no one expects anything, because no one even knows you exist. So this is something that I struggled with very much. I also struggled with my own expectations."

"As far as my second film was concerned, I felt that I had given everything I had to Raw and I was afraid that I didn't have anything else to give to another film, and especially love. And so that was something that took a long time to find in me," she added.

Titane made her the second woman in history to win the prestigious Palme d'Or after Jane Campion, talking about what's going on in her mind following her big win she said, "I don't think it's something that's I have fully processed yet. And I don't think that I want to process it actually.

"Maybe in retrospect, in many years, but right now, I do not want to yield under the weight of this too much. Because I want to keep on working. I was obviously honoured is really an understatement (sic),