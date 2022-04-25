Took up 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' as it deals with farmer issues: Composer Vikram Montrose

Noted music composer Vikram Montrose says he took up the upcoming movie Mere Desh Ki Dharti as it deals with the problems faced by farmers. an issue close to his heart.

"We have seen films that deal with several important issues but rarely do they explore this topic. I come from Prayagraj and we are connected to the villages near that area. I really liked director Faraz Haider's vision," he told DH.

This project reunites him with noted singer Sukhwinder Singh, who lent his voice to his maiden Bollywood song Maidaan Fateh from Sanju. Vikram enjoyed working with him as he shares a strong rapport with the Jai Ho sensation.

"His mere aura is larger than life itself. He has always been kind to me. Our association goes back a long time. He has always been kind to me. Our rapport hasn't changed at all," said Vikram

Mere Desh Ki Dharti , which is based on an idea by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, revolves around an engineer who decides to explore rural India after facing numerous setbacks in life. Once there, he leads a revolution. The trailer suggests that the film will convey a strong message and highlight harsh realities. It stars Divyenndu, best known for his work in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and the web series Mirzapur, in the lead role. The cast includes Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala, and Anupriya Goenka. The movie is slated to hit the screens on May 6.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti comes at a time when Vikram is going through a busy phase on the work front. He received praise for his song Maar Khayegaa from the recently-released Bachchhan Paandey, which featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.

" I have composed songs for the action genre. Want to make this aspect bigger and better." said Vikram.

The musician also released a song titled Adheera, dedicated to Sanjay Dutt's character from the pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2.

"Mr Dutt is like my godfather as I got Sanju due to him. Adheera was my tribute to him. He liked it," said the composer.