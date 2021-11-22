'Train to Busan' director's 'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' to secure top position on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

IANS
IANS, Seoul ,
  • Nov 22 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 15:59 ist
The official poster of 'Hellbound'. Credit: IMDb

The South Korean fantasy horror film 'Hellbound' has topped the world's popular TV show rankings on the day after its release.

According to data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, the Korean-language Netflix original became the most-watched TV programme on the streaming platform on Saturday (US time), a day after its global premiere, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Hellbound ranked No. 1 on the most-watched show list in 24 nations, including South Korea, Belgium and Mexico; it finished third in several countries, including the United States and Canada.

It pushed down to second place the global sensation Squid Game, also a Korean-language original, which has long maintained the top spot.

Written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan (2016) fame, Hellbound depicts social turmoil and unrest after a series of inexplicable supernatural events.

It is based on a webtoon titled Hell, written and drawn by Yeon, which has received widespread acclaim since its release in 2019.

On the following day (Sunday, U.S. time), however, Hellbound dropped to the second position after 'Arcane', an animated series based on the online battle game League of Legends, rose to the top.

