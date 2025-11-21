<p>Mangaluru: The Coffee table book published to commemorate the golden jubilee year of seventh BFSc batch (1975-79) from College of Fisheries is first of its kind initiative, retired Dean of College of Fisheries Dr P Keshavanath said on Thursday.</p><p>Dr Keshavanath after releasing the Coffee table book declared that 1975-79 batch was a batch of `high achievers'. The batch also included sports persons, he recollected while addressing the gathering at BFSc (1975-79) batch golden jubilee year celebrations organised at seminar hall in college of Fisheries. </p><p>Speakers from the batch dedicated their achievements in society to the efforts of lecturers who had moulded them while studying at the college. Inspired by their teachers they too had served selflessly keeping the welfare of society in mind, revealed many elderly persons from the batch. We also enjoy a sense of fulfillment in our post-retirement phase, they stressed.</p>.Karnataka High Court notice to state over PIL against land allotments, tree-felling at Jnanabharati campus.<p>Retired DGP (Director General of Police) H N Sathyanarayana Rao presiding over the programme recollected an instance how lecturers were fair towards students. While on a college trip he, Gangadhara V Maddikery (former managing director of KSFCF) and two others had visited Kashi as against the wishes of Dr Keshavanath.</p><p>"As part of the disciplinary action we were given B grade but awarded full marks in our theory papers," he recollected with gratitude. Retired professors from the college including Prof D Sheshappa, Hariharan, Keshavanath and Prof Ramachandra Bhatta were felicitated on the occasion. </p><p>Prof Seshappa in his felicitation address said practise of Guruvandana is a good culture. 85 year-old Hari Haran modestly played down their role and thanked the batch for remembering their services. Retired Chief Scientist at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) N Ramaiah, former joint director of department of fisheries C K Murthy and College of Fisheries Dean Dr H N Anjanayappa were also present on the dais. </p>