Unnecessary chatter: Vicky Kaushal on viral video of him being blocked by Salman Khan's security

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation

  • May 27 2023, 07:55 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 07:55 ist
"Sometimes things aren't how they seem in a video," said Vicky Kaushal, reacting to a viral clip that seemingly showed him being blocked by superstar Salman Khan's security team.

On Friday, the video from the sidelines of the 2023 IIFA Awards and Weekend went viral on social media, showing Khan's security team seemingly pushing the "Sardar Udham" actor when he stopped to greet Salman.

"Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain.(Sometimes things are blown out of proportion). There is this unnecessary chatter about things. And things aren't how they seem in a video. There's no point in talking about that," Kaushal told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks ceremony.

Later at the IIFA green carpet, Khan walked up to Kaushal and hugged him, putting an end to all speculation.

Kaushal is set to host the IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday with actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On the movie front, the actor will be next seen with Sara Ali Khan in "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", set to be released theatrically on June 2.

