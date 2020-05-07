‘Vakeel Saab’: S Thaman says composing music for the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a challenge

Pawan Kalyan, one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vakeel Saab. During a recent interaction with a leading website, S Thaman opened up about composing tunes for the film, previously known as PSPK 26, and said that it is a big responsibility. He added that it is a challenge to elevate the Power Star’s heroism without taking the focus away from the core theme of the film. He also claimed that he is aware that most fans have high expectations from the audio, which makes this a high profile affair for all concerned.

Vakeel Saab, featuring PK in the role of a lawyer, is a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink and revolves around a woman’s right to say ‘no’. The film will reportedly not be a replica of the Bollywood hit as it is likely to have a few mass sequences and punch dialogues. Some time ago, it was reported that Shruti Haasan would be seen opposite her Gabbar Singh co-star in the biggie and this piqued the curiosity. The Yevadu actress, however, shot down the rumours much to the disappointment of her fans.

Coming back to Pawan, he was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-directed Agnyaathavaasi that opened to a good response at the box office. It, however, crashed on the second day itself and turned out to be a commercial failure. Many feel, Vakeel Saab has the potential to help him bounce back.

PK will be turning his attention to PSPK 27, directed by Krish, after wrapping up Vakeel Saab. The period-drama features the mass hero in the role of a warrior and has a Kohinoor connection. He also has a movie with Harish Shankar in his kitty.

Credit: 123Telugu

