'Valimai' motion poster out: A treat for Ajith Kumar fans

Noted producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday took to Twitter to unveil the motion poster of his upcoming Tamil movie Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar. It features 'Thala' in an uber-cool 'massy' avatar. which is a treat for die-hard fans. Te video suggests that the film will be an action-thriller with an urban setting, which makes it a complete departure from the actor's popular films Veeram and Viswasam.

Valimai has been directed by H Vinoth and marks his second collaboration with Kapoor and Ajith. They had previously collaborated for the critically-acclaimed Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The courtroom drama featured the 'Ultimate Star' in the role of a lawyer with a past and highlighted the importance of consent. It had an impressive cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Rangaraj Pandey, Vidya Balan, and Abhirami Venkatachalam. It remains to be seen whether their latest film lives up to the standards set by Nerkonda Paarvai.



Valimai stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Citizen star. This will be the second Tamil movie of her career as she had previously acted alongside 'Superstar' Rajinikanth in the Dhanush-backed Kaala. Karthikeya, the star of the sensational Telugu film RX 100, plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Yogi Babu and Raaj Aiyyappa.

There were talks of Janhvi Kapoor essaying a key role in the flick but that is unlikely to happen.



Valimai was supposed to be released in theatres last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic. The release date will be finalised only once things return to 'normal'.

Valimai has, meanwhile, already become a big trend. Some time ago, fans asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the flick during England's match against India in Chennai. Ajith soon urged his supporters to refrain from indulging in such acts. Judging buy the craze, Valimai is a winner in the making