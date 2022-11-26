Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' earns Rs 12 crore in worldwide gross on day one

'Bhediya' earns Rs 12 cr in worldwide gross on day one

Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya has raised over Rs 12 crore in gross box office collection worldwide on its opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, the horror comedy movie released in theatres on Friday.

In a press note, production banners Jio Studios and Maddock Films shared the day one collection of the movie.

"#Bhediya opens to Rs 12.06 crores gross box office worldwide on Friday, day one. The film grew substantially by Friday evening, displaying fantastic upward trend with Saturday morning shows already showing average 45 percent growth over Friday morning, amidst positive reviews and word of mouth," the note read.

"Bhediya" follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, the horror-comedy is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films. 

