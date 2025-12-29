Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India moves to extradite fugitive Hussain Shattaf from UAE in 2006 Captain Virdi murder case

MEA officials stated that the extradition request has been forwarded to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally using forged documents.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 12:30 IST
India NewsExtraditionMEA

Follow us on :

Follow Us