<p>New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has initiated the process for extradition of fugitive Hussain Mohammed Shattaf alias Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala from the United Arab Emirates, officials said.</p>.<p>Shattaf is wanted for the murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi at Maharashtra's Lonavala in 2006.</p>.<p>MEA officials stated that the extradition request has been forwarded to the Indian Embassy in the UAE last week, where Shattaf is believed to be residing illegally using forged documents.</p>.<p>"The Government of India has initiated formalities for extraditing the fugitive from the UAE," an MEA official said, adding that India remains committed to bringing back wanted criminals.</p>.<p>Shattaf faces murder charges along with separate cases of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining a passport under false details. He allegedly fled India after the crime and forged a marriage certificate to secure residency in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a>. His Indian passport, issued in 2019, expired in 2021. </p>