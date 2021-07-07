Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

He was admitted to a private hospital due to age-related issues and breathing problems

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 07 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 08:42 ist
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar. Credit: Facebook/NawabMalikOfficial

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar — one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ – passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 98. He is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

Also Read | Remembering Dilip Kumar: 7 evergreen classics that made him the 'Original King' of Hindi cinema

A recipient of the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He had also been a Rajya Sabha member. Yusuf Saab, as he is popularly known, had also served as Sheriff of Mumbai.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

(With inputs from PTI)

