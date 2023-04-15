Viral video: Rahul Gandhi asks SRK for one advice for politicians, actor's answer wins hearts

Bollywood superstar Shah Rulkh Khan's witty one-liners and humorous comebacks are appreciated by one and all. Viral videos of the actor's media interactions are very popular and one such old video has now gone viral where Khan is seen interacting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is among the audience at an event. The undated video shows Gandhi ask the superstar, who is on stage the one advice the latter would give to all politicians.

Khan smiles, and in his own inimitable charming way says, "I’m glad it’s such a simple question .One piece of advice all the politicians will follow and we will have a wonderful country, and look who you asked!"

He goes on to add, "I lie and cheat and do deceit for a living. I’m an actor. I’m all show, nothing really concrete inside me," Khan says. "I’d like to say I have a huge amount of respect for people who run the country, who have it in their hearts to run the country. It’s a very selfless service. Let’s not take money under the table, you know, let’s not do shady stuff. If we do it right we’re all gonna make money, we’re all gonna be happy, we’ll all be a great and very proud nation."

The video pans on reactions of some of the guests, which also included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who smile and start applauding while Khan concludes, "So my advice to all the politicians is,please be as honest as realistically possible!" The audience, at this point, breaks into applause, appreciating Khan's wholesome answer.

Watch the video here-

when he speaks you all just sit and listen to him 🤌✨#ShahRuhKhan pic.twitter.com/fAj52BRMoX — srkvibe 🇮🇳 (Renu) - Fan account (@srkvibe) April 13, 2023

Khan was recently seen in Pathaan, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore and broke box office records. Khan was seen as a the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham).

The film saw Khan coming back to the big screen after four years and also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

