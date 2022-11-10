Vivek Agnihotri announces new film 'The Vaccine War', to release in August 2023

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday announced his next movie titled The Vaccine War.

The director, who attained commercial success with The Kashmir Files, took to Twitter to share details of his new project.

“Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values,” he wrote.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Agnihotri said the movie will release on August 15 next year in 11 languages-- Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

“It will be released on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar,” he said.

The director also unveiled the poster of the film.

The feature project will be produced by Agnihotri’s actor wife Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal via his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Joshi said “The Vaccine War” is a tribute to the endless support and dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists.

“This film celebrates the triumph of our excellent bio scientists. The vaccine war is our tribute to their sacrifice, dedication, and hard work,” she said in a statement.

The makers have not announced the cast yet. However, veteran Anupam Kher recently told PTI he will be part of the movie.