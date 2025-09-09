Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: BJP objects to Christian sub-castes having Hindu names

Alleging that there was a 'conspiracy' to 'divide' castes, Harish said it was an attempt to let Christian converts enter the caste list and 'snatch' reservation benefits.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 20:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 20:38 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJP

Follow us on :

Follow Us