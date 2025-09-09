Bengaluru: BJP objects to Christian sub-castes having Hindu names

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday took exception to the presence of several sub-groups under the Christian category, which mentions the names of their respective Hindu castes. </p>.<p>Pointing out that the Backward Classes Commission had made public a list of 1,400 castes and sub-castes, President of the BJP's North District unit S Harish said, "There has been public outcry over including Hindu castes as Christian castes unofficially. Members of several castes have already written to the Backward Classes Commission, while also objecting to the use of Christian tag for their castes. However, the government or the commission hasn’t changed its stance. There is a conspiracy to Christianise over 50 Dalit, backward and Savarna castes."</p>.Defeating BJP in Matua-majority Bongaon in 2026 assembly polls non-negotiable, says TMC’s Abhishek.<p>He cited examples of some castes in the list such as, Lingayat Christian, Vokkaliga Christian, Kuruba Christian, Billava Christian, Madiga Christian, Holeya Christian and so on.</p>.<p>Alleging that there was a “conspiracy” to “divide” castes, Harish said it was an attempt to let Christian converts enter the caste list and “snatch” reservation benefits.</p>