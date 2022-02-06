When Lata Mangeshkar held a Guinness world record

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, marking the end of an era.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records listed Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artiste in human history, stating that she had recorded "not less than 25,000 solo, duet and chorus backed songs in 20 Indian languages" between 1948 and 1974.

The claim was contested by her long-time rival, Mohammad Rafi, who claimed to have sung around 28,000 songs.

After Rafi's death, the Guinness Book in its 1984 edition listed Lata Mangeshkar in its entry for 'Most Recordings', but it also recorded Rafi's claim. Later editions of the Guinness Book said Lata Mangeshkar had sung no less than 30,000 songs from 1948 to 1987.

She recorded her last song in 2019 when she collaborated with Mayuresh Pai for Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki, a song touted to be a tribute to the Indian Army. The song received critical acclaim due to its relevant message.

The veteran singer, aged 92, was suffering from health issues over the past few weeks and was on ventilator support in the ICU. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours, held at Shivaji Park, on Sunday evening.

(With agency inputs.)

