When Vijay called Tiger Shroff 'Thalaivaa'

Actor Malavika Mohanan has revealed that Tamil star Vijay loved Tiger Shroff's work in the actioner Baaghi 3 and called him 'Thalaivaa' after watching his entry scene. In a statement issued to the media, the Petta star added that the mass hero was 'visibly excited' during the screening which brought out his fun side.

Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, was a remake of the Tamil film Vettai, starring Arya and Madhavan, and revolved around the bond between the protagonist and his meek brother. It hit the screens last year, opening to a thunderous response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Its collections were, however, affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. The cast included Ritiesh Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It was the third installment of the Baaghi series which propelled Tiger to stardom.

Malavika, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front and garnered attention with her work in the Pongal blockbuster Master, which marked her maiden collaboration with Vijay. It revolved around the clash between a rowdy professor and his god-fearing foe, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The inside talk is that it will soon be remade in Hindi with Salman Khan in the lead. Malavika will soon be seen in a Hindi film, co-starring Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.



Vijay and Tiger too are busy with their upcoming projects. 'Thalapathy' is working on Beast, directed by Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It is touted to be an action film and features Pooja Hegde, the star of popular Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Maharshi, as the leading lady and is the second Tamil flick of her career. She had previously acted in Mugamoodi. which hit the screens in 2012.

He also has a film with Vamshi Paidipally in his kitty. Tiger, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ganpath and Heropanti 2.