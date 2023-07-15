Why IMAX is the holy grail for cinephiles 

Recently, Redditors’ request for the screening of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ (2014) in IMAX theatres in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai was answered. Typically glued to their phone screens, these cinephiles were transported to a different dimension as they witnessed Nolan’s mind-bending opus on the grandest of scales. But why now? Why all of a sudden? The answer probably lies in Nolan’s upcoming biopic, ‘Oppenheimer’, starring Cillian Murphy.

IMAX, is the holy grail of cinematic experiences, a technological marvel that makes an average theatre look like a scratched DVD of the bygone era. It’s the difference between watching a film on a postage stamp and being immersed in a world where the images engulf viewers like a tsunami. Designed in the 1970s, the Image MAXimum or IMAX is able to record and project images at a better and higher resolution than conventional cameras. They are in the true sense the heavyweight champions when it comes to capturing images.

The IMAX 70mm and the newer IMAX Digital cameras are technological behemoths, capable of capturing jaw-dropping clarity and detail. From the classic 1.43:1 ratio to the immersive 1.90:1 and the epic 2.39:1, it’s like having a cinematic buffet that will make one’s senses come alive.

The IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio, which the native IMAX camera uses, is a breed apart from the ordinary. It stands tall, dwarfing the feeble widescreen ratios, offering a vast vertical field of view that immerses viewers in a universe of monumental scale. Shot on 70mm film, it delivers razor-sharp resolution and mind-blowing detail. Movies like ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008), ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012), ‘Interstellar’ (2014), ‘Dunkirk’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Endgame’ (2018, 2019), ‘Tenet’ (2020) etc., had sequences shot on IMAX cameras.

However, there’s a catch. In order to fully enjoy it, one needs access to a larger and more expensive screen, unlike the standard cinema theatres. The costs and technical limitations have restricted the use of this ratio, resulting in only a handful of films embracing its breathtaking potential. Towering at heights of 6 to 8 storeys, these screens provide an immersive experience. The stunning visuals, combined with stadium-style seating, creates an unparalleled cinematic journey.

‘Interstellar’ (2014) holds the world record for the largest IMAX film release to date, gracing over 40 theatres in the United States and Canada alone. While expectations were high for an even greater number in the future, ‘Dunkirk’ (2017) saw a slight dip to 37 theatres. And thanks to the pandemic, ‘Tenet’ (2020) was showcased in a mere 8 theatres, as many screens were forced to close due to operational expenses. In some theatres, commonly known as “IMAX Digital” or “Lie-MAX,” there may be limited support for the 1.43:1 aspect ratio, and the screen sizes can vary significantly. In India, Prasads IMAX in Hyderabad held the distinction of being the sole true IMAX film screen until its recent conversion into a digital format.

‘Oppenheimer’ chose the path less taken by opting to capture its entirety using large format film stock. It used a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm, reminiscent of the legendary ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962). Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema have boldly pushed the limits of filmmaking with ‘Oppenheimer’ by using black and white film stock on IMAX Film cameras. This choice breaks new ground in cinematic expression, showcasing their dedication to pushing boundaries and exploring new creative frontiers as they did with ‘Tenet’ (2020).

In India, movies like ‘Dhoom 3’ (2013), ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ (2017), ‘Padmaavat’ (2018), ‘RRR’ (2022), and the recent ‘Pathaan’ (2023) have been released on the premium IMAX format. These films, either converted to IMAX or partially shot with IMAX-certified cameras, undergo Digital Media Remastering (DMR) to transform every frame and enhance the overall picture quality.

Nithish Prajwal, an ad filmmaker and writer, believes that while there’s a lot of buzz around watching new films in IMAX, it may be difficult for the average viewer to distinguish between a regular film and an IMAX experience unless they have technical knowledge.

According to Abhipsa Sarkar, a creative designer, the average moviegoer may not even notice a big difference unless they pay close attention to the details. However, Bhushan Bagadia, a cinematographer, strongly believes that if a film is made for IMAX, one should watch it on IMAX. Ultimately, everyone’s movie-watching experience is personal — some enjoy the crowd’s energy, others focus on picture and sound quality, while some simply munch on their popcorn. Bhushan would choose an IMAX screen any day for his movie-watching pleasure.

IMAX or not, ‘Oppenheimer’ is a top contender on every moviegoer’s wishlist this year. With an all-star lineup including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and more, this film promises an explosive experience that will leave in awe audiences and critics alike.

‘Oppenheimer’ hits theatresworldwide on July 21.