Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ to be a Sankranti release?

Kannada actor Yash will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, the biggest film of his illustrious career. The film, directed by maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel, is slated to hit screens in October but that appears to be quite unlikely given the Covid-19 pandemic. According to several reports, the pan-India magnum opus is likely to release during Sankranti 2021.

The makers of KGF Chapter 2 still need to wrap up a major portion of the biggie and this might prove to be a challenge as the team needs to follow social distancing norms on the sets. Moreover, the post-production process too, is likely to take a bit of time given the scale of the project. Many feel, the revised released date will give the those associated with KGF Chapter 2 enough time to ensure that the final product lives up to expectations.

The film, being shot against a big budget, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and revolves around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. KGF Chapter 2 is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, making it a high stakes affair for all concerned. The cast includes Srinidhi Shetty, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Upendra actress Raveena Tandon.

A few web sites had recently reported that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on a streaming platform amid the Covid-19 crisis. The ‘Rocking Star’, however, dismissed the speculation and clarified that the film has been designed for a ‘big-screen experience’.