Expect the unexpected from Rajinkanth in ‘Jailer 2’, says filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar

Abu Dhabi: Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who is working on the much-anticipated Jailer sequel, attended the IIFA Utsavam at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on September 27. Sporting an all-black outfit, the Beast director made a memorable and dapper entry.

In addition to posing for photos on the green carpet, Nelson engaged with the media, sharing insights about his upcoming projects and plans. Talking to DH on the green carpet, Nelson said, “One should expect the unexpected in Jailer 2.”

Rajinikanth's Jailer (2023) was a major box-office success, receiving an incredible reaction from fans. The film brought together a stellar cast, featuring Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and more.

Although the plot details of the sequel remain under wraps, sources suggest it will be a high-octane action thriller, with Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian, who returns angrier and in a more ferocious form.