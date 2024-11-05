Fan Moment! Shah Rukh Khan meets Jharkhand man who waited 95 days outside Mannat, internet divided

<p>Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday with friends and family and while the wave of love the actor receives on his birthday (and otherwise) is no shocker, a fan truly shocked all of social media with his dedication towards the <em>Dunki</em> star. </p><p>The man <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/shah-rukh-khan-finally-meets-jharkhand-fan-who-waited-for-95-days-outside-mannat-photos-go-viral-9653128/" rel="nofollow">reportedly </a>waited outside Mannat for 95 days to meet SRK after he shut down his computer center in Jharkhand and travelled to Mumbai. </p><p>"King Khan meets the FAN who had travelled from Jharkhand and had been waiting for more than 95 days outside Mannat to meet him," a fanpage posted on platform X.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bollywood's beloved superstar on Saturday celebrated his 59th birthday with family and also graced an event where he interacted with his fans.</p><p>Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan shared a photo of his birthday celebrations on Instagram. Their daughter Suhana Khan is also seen in the picture.</p><p>"A memorable evening last night with friends and family… happy birthday @iamsrk," she wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>Suhana shared throwback pictures with SRK on her Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday. Love you the most in the world," she wrote.</p><p>In the evening, Shah Rukh celebrated his birthday with fans at an event in the city.</p><p>Later, in a post on social media platform X, Shah Rukh thanked the fans for making his evening special.</p>.<p>The post received mixed reactions on social media wherein some lauded the fan for his dedication, others asked him to focus on getting a job. </p><p>"Bhai log Kaam dhande par dhyan do, tumhara Ration Srk nahi dega, m sure srk must have said the same to him. Concentrate on making money rather than spending days just to meet someone," a post read, while another user wrote: "fail to understand why people waste their time and do such things. SRK would never do this which is why he is SRK. Still is, always will be. He is one of the men of character..."</p><p>"My love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love," SRK posted.</p><p>Meanwhile, as per their annual ritual, many fans gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh’s iconic sea-facing bungalow in Bandra to celebrate his birthday.</p><p>However, due to security measures, some were unable to gather outside Mannat, which added a bittersweet note to their celebrations.</p><p>Over half a dozen cops and a police van were stationed outside the actor’s house since last night.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>