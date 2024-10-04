Fanizm: Mythri Movie Makers' game-changing platform to engage and reward cinema fans

<p>The love for cinema has thrived consistently among audiences. To celebrate this, Mythri Movie Makers, the force behind hits like <em>Pushpa: The Rise</em> and <em>Pushpa: The Rule</em>, proudly launches Fanizm, a contest-based platform that enhances the fan experience to new heights.</p><p>Through this revolutionary platform, users can earn rewards by engaging in fun quizzes and contests, building a dynamic community of cinema fans.</p>.<p>"As passionate cinema enthusiasts, we wanted to give something back to our audience. This platform encourages fans to participate in interactive quizzes after watching new releases in theaters, boosting theater attendance and supporting filmmakers," said Y Ravi Shankar co-founder of Fanizm and producer at Mythri Movie Makers.</p><p>The co-founders of Fanizm, K R Siddharth, Borra and N Mahesh Narra share their vision for creating the platform, “We consume an extensive amount of content daily, and so we conceptualised a first of its kind platform which allows the fans to watch the content and get rewarded for the same. That’s how we came up with the idea of Fanizm. The aim is to feature diverse content catering to all genres of films, actors, and songs. Through Fanizm, we hope to connect with cinephiles while rewarding them for their love for cinema and actors."</p><p>The makers will be rolling out the app shortly, making it available to movie lovers everywhere.</p>