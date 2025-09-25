Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajharkhand

'Operation Sindoor' to 'Life-Journey' themes to attract pandal hoppers this Durga puja in Jharkhand

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 11:25 IST
India NewsDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us