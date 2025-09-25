Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Listing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover may be problematic: Delhi HC

While seeking confidentiality, Priya's lawyer claimed that it was a matter of security.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 11:18 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtKarisma Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us