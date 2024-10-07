Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor to star in 'Abir Gulaal', makers release first look from film

The makers also released the first look of the actors from the film, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:26 IST
Entertainment NewsVaani Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us