Feel like an actor on film sets, not heroine: Madhoo

Mumbai: Actor Madhoo says she has moved on from the age-old thought process of being a heroine on film sets and embraced her role as a collaborator in the process of filmmaking.

Known for hit 1990s films such as Roja, Phool Aur Kaante, Yodha and Gentleman, the actor recently starred in the ZEE5 series Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu and Sweet Kaaram Coffee, a Prime Video show.

This is an amazing time to be an actor, said Madhoo, who will next be seen in psychological thriller film Kartam Bhugtam.