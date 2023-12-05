'Fighter': Deepika Padukone introduces herself as squadron leader Minal Rathore

The anticipation soars as Fighter, the most eagerly awaited film of 2024, introduces Deepika Padukone in a groundbreaking portrayal as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'.

Her role as a Squadron Leader in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Deepika Padukone took to social media and shared the exclusive look and wrote;

"Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Call Sign: Minni

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons" (sic)