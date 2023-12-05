'Fighter': Deepika Padukone introduces herself as squadron leader Minal Rathore

The anticipation soars as Fighter, the most eagerly awaited film of 2024, introduces Deepika Padukone in a groundbreaking portrayal as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'.
Her role as a Squadron Leader in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.
Deepika Padukone took to social media and shared the exclusive look and wrote;
"Squadron Leader Minal Rathore
Call Sign: Minni
Designation: Squadron Pilot
Unit: Air Dragons" (sic)
Squadron Leader Minal Rathore's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of 'Fighter'. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.
Fighter emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Fighter takes flight on January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day.