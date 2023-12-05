JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Fighter': Deepika Padukone introduces herself as squadron leader Minal Rathore

This marks Deepika's first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting prowess.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 09:31 IST

Follow Us

The anticipation soars as Fighter, the most eagerly awaited film of 2024, introduces Deepika Padukone in a groundbreaking portrayal as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'.

Her role as a Squadron Leader in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Deepika Padukone took to social media and shared the exclusive look and wrote;

"Squadron Leader Minal Rathore

Call Sign: Minni

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons" (sic)

Squadron Leader Minal Rathore's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of 'Fighter'. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Fighter emerges as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Fighter takes flight on January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 09:31 IST)
EntertainmentBollywood newsHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT