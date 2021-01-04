Filmmaker Priyadarshan among international jury at 51st IFFI

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is selected to be part of the international jury at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) headed by celebrated Argentine filmmaker Pablo Cesar.

Ceasar is known for his contribution to African cinema with critically acclaimed films, "Equinox, the Garden of the Roses", "Los dioses de agua" and "Aphrodite, the Garden of the Perfumes", to his credit.

Other jury members are -- Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, Austria's Abu Bakr Shawky, Indian director Priyadarshan and Bangladesh's Rubaiyat Hossain.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.