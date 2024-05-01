First single from Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to release at 5:04 pm on May 1

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year, setting hearts racing with its breathtaking teaser.

The actor's portrayal as Pushpa Raj in his Mass Jathaara look promises an exhilarating cinematic experience, igniting anticipation among the fans. Ever since the announcement of the sequel, the fans and the audience have not been able to stop talking about it.

As the first single Pushpa Pushpa is set to release today, the film makers are pulling out all the stops to maintain the anticipation among audiences.

Yesterday, fans were treated to a dynamic poster unveiling Allu Arjun's fierce persona from the film. Today, a special poster has been unveiled, exuding an aura of mass appeal and setting expectations soaring even higher.

In the poster, Allu Arjun is seen in his full swag and attitude as the iconic Pushpa Raj.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote:

"India's Mass Sensation PUSHPA RAJ is here ❤‍🔥

Let's welcome him with the blockbuster chant - #PushpaPushpa 🔥🔥

#Pushpa2FirstSingle firing today at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali ❤‍🔥

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024." (sic)