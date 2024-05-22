Why is the Cauvery drying?

Several factors contributed to the drying of the Cauvery River, including global warming and El-Nino, which affect the SW monsoon rains in India. The Western Ghats, which are the source of many South Indian rivers, including the Cauvery, Sharavati, and Tungabhadra, are particularly vulnerable.

El-Nino, characterised by warm air from the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, disrupts SW monsoons, while La-Nina, characterised by cool air from the same region, tends to ensure better SW monsoon rains in India and droughts elsewhere in the world.