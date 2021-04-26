Five key takeaways from the Oscars 2021

The Oscars 2021, which concluded on Monday, proved to be a memorable affair and gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice in what could be unarguably one of the toughest times of our lifetime. The event was synonymous with many firsts and featured several unforgettable moments. Here are the key takeaways from the 'night to remember'



'Direct to Ott' films make an impact



The Covid-19 pandemic has affected all major industries in one or the other way, and the film fraternity is no exception. Films that released on streaming platforms were eligible this time around as theatres were closed to avoid large crowds. Mank, backed by Netflix, and Amazon's Sound of Metal bagged Oscars in two categories each.



Celebration of diversity

Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao created history when she became the first Woman of Colour to win the Oscar for 'Directing' for her critically-acclaimed film Nomadland. South Korean star Youn Yuh-jung won the 'Actress in a Supporting Role' award for her work in Minari, establishing the event as a grand celebration of cultural diversity. Daniel Kaluuya too had a night to remember as he bagged the 'Actor in a Supporting Role' award for his portrayal of American activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

They have still got 'it'

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins bagged the Oscar for 'Actor in a Leading Role' for his work in The Father, which revolved around an aged man's battle with Dementia, and proved that he can still give younger actors a run for their money, Frances Mcdormand, the star of the critically-acclaimed Nomadland, took home the Academy Award for 'Actress in a Leading Role'. She was considered to be the favourite, as most critics felt that she had done justice to an emotionally draining character.

Also Read | As 'Nomadland' wins big at the Oscars, here's a look at winners in key categories

The Indian connect

The Academy paid tribute to the late Bollywood actor Irrfan, who passed away last year, during the 'In Memoriam' segment. He enjoyed a fan following because of performances in films such as The Namesake, Hindi Medium, Inferno and Jurassic World. Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput too were mentioned during the ceremony.



Pixar's still the boss



Pixar, the animation giant behind the iconic Toy Story franchise, proved its dominance when Soul bagged the 'Animated Film' award. It explored the concept of the afterlife and featured a thought-provoking plot. Onward, another Pixar movie too was in the running.