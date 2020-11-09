The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced on Tuesday and most exit polls indicate that the Tejaswi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan has the edge over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While almost everyone is familiar with the political dynamics of the state, not many know that it is home of quite a few gifted artistes. Here are four actresses from Bihar who made an impact in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PC, born in Jamshedpur (previously in Bihar), is widely regarded as an actor par excellence. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 release Her, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead, beginning a new chapter in life. The 'Desi Girl' subsequently starred in popular films such as Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Don, and Krrish, carving a niche for herself in the industry.

Priyanka impressed a section of the audience with her sincere performance in Saat Khoon Maaf, one of the biggest movies of her career. She also made her presence left in the multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do and the period-drama Bajirao Mastaani. She emerged as an international sensation when she acted in the American TV Quantico, which received positive reviews from the target audience.

The Dostana actor will soon be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's book of the same name. She also has Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves, in her kitty.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi, the daughter of the original 'Bihari Babu' Shatrughan Sinha, made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg that opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The actor impressed fans with her classy performance in the Anurag Kashyap-backed Lootera, proving her mettle.

'Sona' played the titular character in AR Murugadoss' 2016 release Akira , receiving rave reviews from the target audience. She was last seen in the 2019 release Dabangg 3, which made a fair impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Sonakshi will next be seen in the much-hyped Bhuj, slated to release directly on Disney+Hotstar.

Also read: Bihari Babu to Bhiku Matre: Actors from Bihar who made it big in Bollywood

Neha Sharma

The Bhagalpur-born actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 release Crook, impressing a section of the audience with her sincere performance. She remained in the limelight with films such as Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story.

She made her web debut with Voot Select's Illegal, giving her fans a reason to rejoice. The series featured her in the role of a bold lawyer and hit the right notes with its effective narrative.

Shweta Basu Prasad

The powerhouse performer, born in Jamshedpur in 1991, became the talk of the town when she won a National award for her performance in the 2002 release Makdee. The actor was recently seen in the well-received Netflix movie Serious Men, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also hit the right notes with her performance in the Saqib Saleem-starrer Comedy Couple.