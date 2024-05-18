Francis Ford Coppola says he has no regrets about $120 million ‘Megalopolis’

Still, at the news conference the cast members alluded to a filming experience that was unusual. “It felt like experimental theater and that’s what made it feel rebellious and exciting,” Driver said.

Of Coppola, Plaza said, “Getting into his mind was kind of a trust fall.”

Esposito admitted that several things about Megalopolis still confused him, though he had a breakthrough at the premiere. “Toward the end of the movie last night, I came to tears,” he said. “I got it: I’m not supposed to know everything. I’m not supposed to know all the answers, and neither is Francis.”

Coppola is prone to tinkering with his movies, often issuing new cuts decades after the projects were released. Would he consider going back to the editing room on Megalopolis?

The director shrugged. “If there’s a way I can make the film a little better, I will try,” he said. “But I know that I’m done with it because I’ve already started writing another film.”

The toughest question posed to Coppola was about his continuing inability to sell Megalopolis to a studio.

“Their job is not so much to make good movies, but to pay their debt,” Coppola said, noting that the studio landscape could become even more inhospitable to films like his. “New companies like Amazon and Apple and Microsoft, they have plenty of money, so it might be that the studios we knew for so long, some wonderful ones, are not to be here in the future.”

Still, Coppola claimed to have no regrets about self-financing Megalopolis to the tune of $120 million, a sum he raised by taking out a line of credit on his winery. “I never cared about money,” he said. “My children, without exception, have wonderful careers without the fortune. They don’t need the fortune.”

The bigger regret would have been not to make the movie, said the filmmaker.

“There’s so many people when they die, they say, ‘Oh, I wish I had done this,’” Coppola said. “But when I die, I’m going to say, ‘I got to do this, and I got to see my daughter win an Oscar and I got to make wine and I got to make every movie I wanted to make.’ I’m going to be so busy thinking of all the things I got to do that when I die, I won’t notice it.”

This article originally appeared in <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/17/movies/megalopolis-cannes-francis-coppola.html">The New York Times</a>.