Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma announces new movie 'Vanvaas'

The makers shared an announcement video on social media, offering a first glimpse of "Vanvaas", which features Nana Patekar and Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 11:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 11:54 IST
Entertainment Newsgadar 2

Follow us on :

Follow Us