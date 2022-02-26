'Gangubai Kathiawadi' day 1 box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer takes a good start

Actor Alia Bhat's latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which hit the screens on February 25, has received a good response at the domestic box office. The film's day 1 collection will be between Rs 7 crore and Rs 10 crore, according to initial estimates. It might exceed these expectations if it gets good patronage during the night shows. The film would have fared even better had it not been released merely a day after Ajith Kumar's Tamil movie Valimai, the top choice of fans in Tamil Nadu. Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak affected its performance in the Telugu states.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is, either way, likely to outperform Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do, the first major Hindi film to release in theatres after the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The romantic-comedy netted merely Rs 1.65 crore earlier this month, putting up decent numbers only in select multiplexes. This, however, is not too surprising as Badhaai Do dealt with a 'taboo' subject and catered to a niche audience.

Gangubai Kathiawadi will either match or outperform Alia's last 'heroine-centric' film Raazi, which premiered in theatres in 2018. The Meghna Gulzar-helmed flicked collected Rs 7.5 crore on day 1

The film has, meanwhile, received positive reviews with critics praising the Student of the Year star's performance and the impressive production values. The word of mouth is positive, which should help it witness good growth today. The film will not face any major competition in the North Indian states as it is the only major Hindi movie to hit the screens this week. A lot will ultimately depend on whether it is able to hold on the first Monday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and marks his first collaboration with Alia. It revolves around the life of a brothel madam and highlights the dark side of the flesh trade. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, who plays 'mafia don' Karim Lala, and Vijay Raaz.

Alia, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of her maiden Telugu film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). The S S Rajamouli-helmed period drama revolves around the fictional bond between two real freedom fighters, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and caters to a mass audience. It will premiere in theatres on March 25. Alia also has Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.