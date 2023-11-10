'Garadi' movie review: Bhat experiments to boost flagging sport

Despite the different genres Yogaraj Bhat has attempted at making, the glorious success of Mungaru Male (2007) has led him into a romantic stereotype.

Turn aside, Garadi manes (wrestling houses) — once the darling of fitness freaks and adventure enthusiasts — are fast disappearing. Garadi, while helping Bhat to expand his repertoire, seeks to popularise a flagging sport.



Set in a small town in Old Mysore, the plot focusses on Soori (Yashas Surya), a boy from a wrestling family, orphaned early by his father's death and brother's imprisonment. He is raised by Pailwan Rangappa (B C Patil) and aspires to be the king of the ring despite being forbidden from doing so. Landlord Shivappa Rane's (Ravishankar), desperation to produce a wrestling champion results in his sons Dodda Rane and Chikka Rane (Sujay Belur) to become wrestlers. With the five-yearly tournament fast approaching and the village eager to win back the shield after decades, things take sudden turns with the female lead Kabbali's (Sonal Monteiro) entry into the equation.



Bhat's audacious venture at this stage of his career into an action cinema with a highly specialised theme deserves applause. Images of the traditional sport are firmly installed in the minds of the Kannadiga through two of sandalwood's greatest films, Naagarahaavu (1972) and Mayura (1975). The film seeks to further this legacy.