George Clooney, Brad Pitt disappointed their new film skips cinemas

Venice: Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Brad Pitt admit they are disappointed their latest comedy Wolfs is not getting a broad cinema release and instead heading almost straight onto Apple TV.

"It is a bummer," Clooney said on Sunday, adding that television streamers, such as Apple, were nevertheless vital to the future of filmmaking, presenting actors with opportunities and generating bigger audiences for their work.

"Streaming, we need it, our industry needs this," he said.