यह बड़े दुख व चिन्ता की बात है कि पिछले कुछ समय से अकेले यू.पी. में ही नहीं बल्कि अब तो फिल्मों में भी ’पंडत’ को घूसखोर आदि बताकर पूरे देश में जो इनका अपमान व अनादर किया जा रहा है तथा जिससे समूचे ब्राह्मण समाज में इस समय ज़बरदस्त रोष व्याप्त है, इसकी हमारी पार्टी भी कड़े शब्दों…
Dear @NetflixIndia It's totally unacceptable. Through the name of the series, you are not only attacking the most respectable segment of our hindu society but also trying to spread hatred and unrest in the country. STOP IT FORTHWITH AND APOLOGISE otherwise Hindu society will be… pic.twitter.com/2sRUvksf39