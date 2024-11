Godzilla turns 70 and his monstrous empire is thriving

It hasn’t been easy being king. In the mid-1970s, box office receipts dropped off when the monster became goofy and googly-eyed cute. A reset in the mid-80s gave the destroyer of cities psychological depth, before further developments in Godzilla's depiction. Today, there’s a sprawling, multinational many-headed enterprise we can put under an umbrella called Godzilla Inc.