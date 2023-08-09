Good content always transcends language barriers: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Crisp punchlines that reveal the dilemmas of modern relationships, engaging performances, and a combination of humour and insightful nuances make Zee Theatre's play Internal Affairs a must-watch.
The Adhaar Khurana directorial has now been translated into Kannada and lead star Shriya Pilgaonkar couldn't be happier. She explains why she thinks the teleplay will resonate with the audiences in Karnataka.
"What makes the play relatable is its theme of love, contemporary relationships and dealing with your past. It has a universal quality to it. And whenever and wherever we have performed this play in India, we have received so much love from the audience. Now that it has been dubbed in Kannada, I can't wait for Karnataka's audience to tell us what they think of Internal Affairs."Shriya Pilgaonkar
The teleplay which stars Shriya with Priyanshu Painyuli, Hussain Dalal and Shikha Talsania revolves around the emotional, social and professional consequences of a one-night stand between colleagues. It will air on Tata Play Theatre in Kannada.
Shriya, who would like more plays to be dubbed in the same way, says, "I hope Internal Affairs gets dubbed in many languages. As an artist, I want my work to reach as many people as possible."
Working across many formats and languages, Shriya has witnessed a huge shift in the way content is consumed by the audience since her debut in 2013's Marathi hit, Ekulti Ek.
She adds, "Content, especially today, has evolved a lot. Language doesn't come in the way of its reach. And the best work around the world is not limited by language. When the content is good, it surely will transcend language barriers."
She has also worked in Hindi films like Fan, OTT hits like Guilty Minds, an English show 'Beecham House' and theatre plays in English as well as Hindi.