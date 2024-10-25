Google Doodle pays tribute to KK on anniversary of his playback singing debut

<p>New Delhi: Google on Friday celebrated iconic playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on the anniversary of his debut in Hindi cinema with a special Doodle dedicated to the beloved musician.</p>.<p>The tribute, featured on the search engine’s homepage, visually represents KK's musical journey and enduring connection with audiences.</p>.<p>According to Google, the Doodle marks his debut as a playback singer in 1996 with the song <em>Chhod Aaye Hum</em>, which was featured in the Gulzar-directed film <em>Maachis</em>.</p>.'CID' makes a comeback after 6 years; 1st look sends fans down memory lane.<p>Born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi, KK rose to prominence with songs like <em>Pal</em> and <em>Yaaron</em>, which became anthems of love and friendship.</p>.<p>KK, regarded as one of the top singers, had not taken a formal training in music but emerged as one of the most popular singers of the late 90s and 2000s right after his debut.</p>.<p>Over the course of his career, KK’s distinct voice became synonymous with many emotion-filled tracks such as <em>Yaaron</em>, <em>Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai</em>, <em>Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se</em>, <em>Awarapan Banjarapan</em>, <em>Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si,</em> <em>Khuda Jaane</em>, <em>Zindagi Do Pal Ki</em> and <em>Tu Jo Mila</em>.</p>.<p>The singer died at the age of 53 in 2022 after a performance at a concert in Kolkata, which left the industry and his fans in a state of shock.</p>